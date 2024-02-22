Traders Concerned over Robberies, Dacoities in Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Traders expressed great concerns over growing incidents of robberies and dacoities in Cantt Bazar here on Thursday
In a joint news conference, Anjuman Tajraan President, Malik Zahid Awan, General Secretary Moazzam Waheed Kawaja, Chief Coordinator Ghazanfar Malik, Kalbe Abid and others informed that the market was infested with beggars and trans people which is one of the main reasons of the incidents.
They stated that out-of-order street lights were another cause and added that neither police nor wardens were patrolling the market resulting in growing robberies.
Incoordination between departments concerned and traders is also creating lots of problems, they lamented.
They demanded police and administration to take practical steps to check the incidents.
