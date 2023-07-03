Open Menu

Traders Condemn The Desecration Of The Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Traders condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran

President Traders Association, Laiqat Road Sheikh Abdul Wahid on Monday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Traders Association, Laiqat Road Sheikh Abdul Wahid on Monday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a protest rally at Liaqat Road, he said that the sanctity of the Holy Quran was a priority for every Muslim.

"We demand that strict laws be made against the perpetrators of blasphemy at the global level.

" He emphasised that no civilised society should permit the provocation and disrespect of religious sentiments under the guise of freedom of expression.

Sheikh Abdul Waheed said that the business community across the country was protesting against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

"Holy Quran is very sacred for us more than our life, which has been desecrated many times".he added.

He urged international institutions to take immediate action against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Related Topics

Protest Business Blasphemy Road Sweden Muslim

Recent Stories

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

8 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

8 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

8 minutes ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

12 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

12 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

13 minutes ago
Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

12 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

10 minutes ago
 Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after con ..

Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo ..

Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Relations - Minist ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Comi ..

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - German Defense Mini ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan