Traders condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :President Traders Association, Laiqat Road Sheikh Abdul Wahid on Monday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a protest rally at Liaqat Road, he said that the sanctity of the Holy Quran was a priority for every Muslim.

"We demand that strict laws be made against the perpetrators of blasphemy at the global level.

" He emphasised that no civilised society should permit the provocation and disrespect of religious sentiments under the guise of freedom of expression.

Sheikh Abdul Waheed said that the business community across the country was protesting against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

"Holy Quran is very sacred for us more than our life, which has been desecrated many times".he added.

He urged international institutions to take immediate action against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.