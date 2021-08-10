Traders congratulate new Commissioner Peshawar, discuss SOPs implementation

President Traders' Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb ur Rehman along with traders' representatives on Tuesday met with Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud and congratulated him over assuming his new official responsibilitie

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President Traders' Alliance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mujeeb ur Rehman along with traders' representatives on Tuesday met with Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud and congratulated him over assuming his new official responsibilities.

The traders' delegation presented a bouquet to the commissioner and discussed matters pertaining to implementation on SOPs by the traders and vaccination to avert lockdown which according to the traders would badly affect businesses.

The traders' delegation also discussed availability of sugar, increase in license fees issued by the food Safety Authority and other matters with the Commissioner.

The Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud said with strict implementation of SOPs, vaccination and assisting district administration in its efforts against coronavirus could help avert imposition of lock-down.

The Commissioner also issued directives to the officers concerned for holding meetings with traders' communities and relevant departments to address issues being faced by the traders.

He also directed his staff concerned to make efforts for addressing traders' issues so that relief could also be provided to the general public. The Commissioner on the occasion assured complete cooperation on part of the district administration to the traders.

On the occasion President Tajir Insaf, Shahid Khan, President Central Traders' Organization Malik Meher Ilahi, President Rampura Traders Haji Waheed, Central Deputy General Secretary PTI Trading Haji Atif Haleem, Akhunzada Zahid, Shahpur Khan, Taimur Khan and others were also present.