UrduPoint.com

Traders' Cooperation Imperative For Early Closing Of Markets: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing of markets: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has sought cooperation of traders to close markets and bazaars at 9 p.m. daily for saving energy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has sought cooperation of traders to close markets and bazaars at 9 p.m. daily for saving energy.

Presiding over a meeting of different trade organizations here Tuesday, he requested the traders to coordinate with district managements of their respective districts to save energy and close their business at 9 p.m.

He also assured the traders of redressing their problems on priority basis.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz said that the police department was committed to provide complete security to the lives and property of traders. He also appealed to them to observe code of conduct and close their business at 9 pm.

The traders including Aslam Bhali, Muhammad Amin Butt, Ayyub Aslam Manj, Ijaz Baig assured the commissioner for extending all out cooperation with district managements with a request of some relaxation in Eid-ul-Azha days.

Related Topics

Police Business Market All P

Recent Stories

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of thi ..

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of third Test

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Ru ..

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops

5 minutes ago
 Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superio ..

Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superior courts' judgments: Law Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into ..

Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into house: Police

5 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance for IIOJK people

5 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed B ..

PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.