Traders' cooperation imperative for early closing of markets: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has sought cooperation of traders to close markets and bazaars at 9 p.m. daily for saving energy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has sought cooperation of traders to close markets and bazaars at 9 p.m. daily for saving energy.

Presiding over a meeting of different trade organizations here Tuesday, he requested the traders to coordinate with district managements of their respective districts to save energy and close their business at 9 p.m.

He also assured the traders of redressing their problems on priority basis.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz said that the police department was committed to provide complete security to the lives and property of traders. He also appealed to them to observe code of conduct and close their business at 9 pm.

The traders including Aslam Bhali, Muhammad Amin Butt, Ayyub Aslam Manj, Ijaz Baig assured the commissioner for extending all out cooperation with district managements with a request of some relaxation in Eid-ul-Azha days.