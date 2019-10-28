'Traders cooperation must for economic stability' :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi urged the traders to cooperate with the government to bring economic stability in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi urged the traders to cooperate with the government to bring economic stability in the country.

Addressing a ceremony here on Monday, Nadeem Qureshi said the government was aware of the problems of traders and for this purpose, different policies were being evolved to resolve their problems.

He said the incumbent government was striving hard to strengthen the national economy, however, traders support direly needed in this regard.

Ubaidullah Insari, Sibghatullah Insari, Nasir Qureshi, Tasawer Qureshi and others were also present.