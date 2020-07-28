Traders cooperation sought for smart lockdown implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary, Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday sought cooperation of traders on smart lockdown to control coronavirus cases on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement issued here , Nadeem Qureshi who is also spokesperson for Punjab government said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar were well wishers of the business community.

"By violating Standard Operating procedures(SOPs) on the Eid, we can face dire consequences of raising in cases of the pandemic at a time when number of viral cases were minimising in the country," he apprehended.

Qureshi stated that government could not afford any risk in this connection, adding that lockdown was imposed under compulsion.

The parliamentary secretary urged traders to extend cooperation in that connection