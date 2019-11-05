Traders decide to raise property tax issue with CM, Ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Local traders Tuesday decided to raise high property tax issue with the chief minister and relevant ministers for remedial steps in this regard.

A meeting of traders community chaired by President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz at the chamber.

Besides, Former presidents, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Malik Niaz Awan, Riaz Arshad, ex-vice president Haris Mufti, executive member Aftab Iqbal, Hayatabad Industrialist Association Peshawar President Zarak Khan, Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road President, Waheed Arif Awan, a large number of traders and industrialists were present in the meeting.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion expressed reservations over issuance of property tax notices to business community and increase in ratio property tax by 50 per cent, double taxation and said the unilateral and excessive increase in rate of property tax is completely unjust with traders and could not acceptable to them.

He said the provincial government subordinate institutions have adopted aggressive approach for collection of taxes from business community to enhance revenue base in the province, which could create mistrust between government and traders.

He asked to immediately stop harassing and issuance of property tax notices to business community, otherwise traders will start protest against it. He said government should take measures to bring new people under the tax-net and end multi-taxation immediately.

SCCI chief said the discrimination in collection of taxes with business community is unacceptable and asked the disparity should be ended.

Faiz Muhammad, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Awan, Haris Mufti and Zarak Khan also spoke on the occasion. They expressed serious concerns over issuance of property tax notices and excessive increase in ratio of property taxes.

The meeting decided a delegation of SCCI will hold meeting with Chief Minister, Minister for Finance, and Special Assistant to CM on industries as well as relevant officials to apprise them reservations of business community regarding irrational property taxes and issuance of notices in this regard.