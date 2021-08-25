UrduPoint.com

Trader's Delegation Acclaims Police Services For Maintaining Peace During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Trader's delegation acclaims Police services for maintaining peace during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of Traders Alliance Federation jointly led by Ghulam Bilal Javed and Chairman Maj (r) Arshad Mahmood called on SSP Yasir Afridi here on Wednesday and commended the services of Police Department, Pak Army and Cantt board in peaceful observance of Muharram.

"The services of police department and law enforcement agencies during Muharram have been commendable," said Ghulam Bilal Javed while speaking at the meeting.

Ghulam Bilal said that the role of peace committees, traders association, public representatives, media and civil society along with police support agencies in ensuring peaceful conduct of Muharram is very appreciative.

To ensure security of processions and gatherings, the district police formulated a security plan in the light of government directives, which ensured effective implementation.

Ghulam Bilal said that during 1st to 10th Muharram, the members of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and peace committees stayed with the security agencies at all times.

Police officers kept a close watch on the route of the processions.

The district administration played an active role these days by making excellent arrangement of electricity and cleanliness on the procession routes, added the delegation members.

Department of Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense was present to deal with any emergency, they went on to say.

SSP Yasir Afridi said that we thank all the institutions and individuals for cooperating with the police during Muharram and hope for such exemplary cooperation in the future as the police performance is interconnected with cooperation of the people.

The delegation included Sheryar Khan Saraf, Sanaullah Khan, Hasnain Shiraz, Haseeb Shabbir, Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, Haji Ehsan and Maazullah Khan.

