Traders Delegation Calls On AC For Removing Encroachments In Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting here on Tuesday was held between representatives of traders and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada for smooth removal of encroachments in the town.
The arrangements for establishing “Rehri Bazar” (cart market) were also discussed in the meeting.
The AC urged the traders not to extend encroachments beyond their limits and cooperate with tehsil administration for smooth flow of traffic on the roads.
He said the administration would take actions against encroachments without any discrimination.
APP/mud/378
