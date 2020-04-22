Traders delegation calls on Basharat Raja

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A representative delegation of the traders' community called on Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja in his office and presented suggestions regarding their issues in view of ongoing lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A representative delegation of the traders' community called on Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja in his office and presented suggestions regarding their issues in view of ongoing lockdown.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the delegation was led by president of the Association of Traders Lahore Mujahid Maqsood Butt while other trader leaders were also present.

The delegation suggested implementing the decision on reduction in school fees, determining market hours, resolving problems of importers and opening of car showrooms soon.

On the occasion, the minister said that all security measures were being taken by the government for the protection of the people's lives.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were taking care of the interests of the business community even in the toughest of situations while the Punjab government was trying to create minimum problems for the people and business community.

The delegation said, "We are grateful to the government for taking care of the business community and assure that we will cooperate with the government in this time of trial."