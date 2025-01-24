Traders’ delegation calls on commissioner, hails anti-encroachment operation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A delegation of traders from all eight bazaars of Ghanta Ghar Chowk called on Commissioner Maryam Khan at her office here on Friday.

The delegation members included former MNA Mian Abdul Manan, Muhammad Aslam Bhali, Rao Sikandar Azam, Malik Sahid Rasool, Ayub Aslam Manj, etc.

The traders hailed the efforts of the district management to clean the encroachments from bazaars and ensured all out coordination to the management in an encroachment drive carried out in the district.

The commissioner on the proposal of traders ensured to take measures to shift the wholesale markets from outside the bazaars of clock tower chowk and said that all facilities would be provided to the business community.

She said that long-term measures were being taken to resolve the parking issues.

In this regard, an under-construction parking plaza outside the Chiniot Bazaar will be completed at a fast pace, the commissioner said.

She said that bazaars and markets of clock tower chowk would be made an example with the coordination of traders. The cleanliness and lights at the parking site on Rajbah road is being completed, she said, adding that no one would be allowed to overcharge at parking stands. A model is also being framed for entry and exit of motorcycles in the bazaars, she added.

The commissioner said that under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, city beautification is vital for which sign boards in the same theme and design would be displayed in front of shops.

She said that deadline had been given to Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to implement the decision of signboards initially in one bazaar.