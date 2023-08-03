Open Menu

Traders Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A traders delegation led by President Anjuman-e-Tajran Khidmat Group, Hall Road Babar Mehmood called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed different matters besides country's economic situation during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said businessmen are playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the country, adding that economic condition of the country is improving as a result of the government's untiring efforts.

He further said development projects are being inaugurated which bodes well for the future for the country.

The Governor Punjab said that the contribution of the business community in the economic development of the country as well as in welfare work is commendable. He said that the example of people who are working for the betterment of humanity in the society is like a lamp.

"If these lamps continue to burn, the light will continue to spread and the society needs such people," he added.

The Governor Punjab said that the Pakistani nation is one of the most charitable nations in the world. He said that Edhi Ambulance Service is the largest network of voluntary ambulance service in the world. He said that even during the floods, businessmen stepped in to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters and sent relief goods to the flood victims of South Punjab and Sindh.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated the initiative of Babar Mehmood, president of Anjuman Tajran Khidmat Group Hall Road and other businessmen to build houses for the flood victims of South Punjab. He said that it is very important to appreciate those who are doing good work in the society. Governor Punjab also distributed shields among the traders for building homes for flood victims of South Punjab.

