Traders' Delegation Calls On RPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Traders' delegation calls on RPO

A delegation of Central Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt and All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association called on Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali here on Wednesday to discuss issues faced by the traders

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali was flanked by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani during the meeting whereas the delegation was accompanied by Sheikh Hafeez, President of Central Association of Traders Rawalpindi, General Secretary Zafar Qadri, Senior Vice President Mushtaq Khan, President of All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association Munir Baig, Senior Vice President Farrukh Bashir, Additional General Secretary Raja Ali Dhaniyal and Senior Vice President Ali Asghar.

The delegation welcomed RPO Rawalpindi and assured all possible cooperation from the police and district administration in legal and administrative matters.

Talking to the delegation, the RPO said that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy, whereas immediate steps were being taken to solve the problems of business community.

The CPO Rawalpindi while talking to the delegation said that the positive role of all stakeholders in establishing law and order was helpful for the police and administration, together with all stakeholders.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation thanked RPO Rawalpindi Region and CPO Rawalpindi and presented them with a bouquet of flowers and an honorary shield.

