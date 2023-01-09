UrduPoint.com

Traders' Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

The delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Sindh led by its President Javed Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Sindh led by its President Javed Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Monday.

In the meeting, commercial activities, problems and difficulties faced by the business community were discussed, said a statement.

The Governor observed that businessmen were playing a key role in the national economy, and even in challenging circumstances the business community continued its business activity.

He said that he will take steps to help the business community in every possible way and will inform the quarters concerned about the difficulties faced by them.

The delegation told the Governor the business community had reservations about the decision regarding timings for closure of shops.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Business Anjuman All

Recent Stories

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Uk ..

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overa ..

1 minute ago
 Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Ent ..

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

1 minute ago
 Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Is ..

Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 'Punjab govt to form working group for textile ind ..

'Punjab govt to form working group for textile industry'

10 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral coo ..

PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits kidney hill park

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.