Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Sindh led by its President Javed Qureshi called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Monday.

In the meeting, commercial activities, problems and difficulties faced by the business community were discussed, said a statement.

The Governor observed that businessmen were playing a key role in the national economy, and even in challenging circumstances the business community continued its business activity.

He said that he will take steps to help the business community in every possible way and will inform the quarters concerned about the difficulties faced by them.

The delegation told the Governor the business community had reservations about the decision regarding timings for closure of shops.