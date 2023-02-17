Traders delegation calls on SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of Sukkur Small Traders (SSTs) led by its President Haji Javed Memon on Friday called on Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik here on Friday to discuss issues faced by the traders.

Traders Association assured all possible cooperation to the police and district administration in legal and administrative matters.

Talking to the delegation, the SSP said that the business community was the "backbone of the country's economy", whereas immediate steps were being taken to resolve the issues of the business community.

He said that all stakeholders were "equally responsible" to ensure a peaceful environment.