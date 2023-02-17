UrduPoint.com

Traders Delegation Calls On SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Traders delegation calls on SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of Sukkur Small Traders (SSTs) led by its President Haji Javed Memon on Friday called on Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik here on Friday to discuss issues faced by the traders.

Traders Association assured all possible cooperation to the police and district administration in legal and administrative matters.

Talking to the delegation, the SSP said that the business community was the "backbone of the country's economy", whereas immediate steps were being taken to resolve the issues of the business community.

He said that all stakeholders were "equally responsible" to ensure a peaceful environment.

Related Topics

Police Business Sukkur All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

56 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

56 minutes ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.