UrduPoint.com

Traders Delegation Meets Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Traders delegation meets Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of the traders from Karachi called on PTI provincial chief and Federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Sunday.

The delegation included Zubair Moti Wala, Javed Balwani, Faisal Mueez, Idress, Saleem Pareekh, Amir Lari, Nisar Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed and Sajjad.

PTI MPAs Sindh Riaz Haider, Arslan, Taj and Sidra Imran were also present on the occasion.

Ali Zaidi listened to the problems of the traders and gave assurance to them for the resolution to their issues. He said that the resolution to the problems of traders were the government's top priority. He appreciated the traders' role in the development of the city and said that traders were the back bone of the country.

The PTI provincial chief said that traders had always played their part in pulling the country out of crises. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan valued the traders and their problems would be placed before him.

