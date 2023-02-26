UrduPoint.com

Traders Delegation Meets CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A traders delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran met City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mahmood Hamdani at Police Lines Headquarters.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and other officers also participated whereas issues pertaining to law & order Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, Kite flying were also discussed in the meeting.

The traders' delegation consisted of Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Tariq Jadoon, Sajid Butt, Tariq Hafeez, Saifullah Khan and others.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the business community is the backbone of the economy, the solution to your problems will be on priority, and CPO assured all the resources are being utilized to provide the best security.

Hamdani said that traders should be coordinated in the market patrolling and snap-checking plan. Rawalpindi Police is working hard day and night for the best organization of Pakistan Super League PSL cricket matches, along with foolproof security arrangements and a comprehensive traffic plan has also been put in place.

The traders unanimously declared detachment from the call strike given by the religious party and said that business activities will continue.

The businessmen condemned the bloody game in the name of Basant and assured full cooperation to the police during PSL cricket matches also.

