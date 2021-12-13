Traders' delegation meets DIG Shaheed Benazirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of traders community on Monday called on Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Khadim Hussain Rind at his office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of traders community on Monday called on Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Khadim Hussain Rind at his office.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, The President Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Ittehad and Chamber of Commerce Kamran Qayoom Qureshi, Muhammad Aslam Noori, Shahid Rao and other traders felicitated Khadim Hussain Rind on assuming charge as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad and presented him traditional Sindhi Topi and Ajrak and communicated their problems being faced by traders.

DIG Police assured traders community for resolving their issues and appointed Inspector Mumtaz Ali Brohi as focal person for resolving all the issues. He asked the traders delegation to contact Inspector Mumtaz Ali Brohi on his mobile phone no 03003227303 for any problem.