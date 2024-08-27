Open Menu

Traders’ Delegation Meets DPO Tank For Addressing Concerns

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the district traders association on Tuesday called on District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan and discussed issues faced by them.

The delegation comprised Association President Azmat Ullah Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq, Badiul Zaman, Saleem Shehzad, Abdul Aziz, Manzoor Khan, Haji Allah Khan Mohsud, and Furman Mehsud.

During the meeting traders highlighted security concerns in markets, an increase in theft incidents, and traffic issues.

They requested that the police increase patrolling in markets and take immediate measures to prevent theft.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan acknowledged the traders' concerns and assured them that the police would take every possible step to ensure their protection.

He stated that a command room has been established for security monitoring, with CCTV cameras installed in markets for round-the-clock surveillance.

He added that police patrolling would be increased, and special measures would be implemented for the protection of traders.

The DPO also advised traders to install CCTV cameras in their shops and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police immediately.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to hold regular meetings in the future to promptly address traders' issues and ensure that commercial activities in the district remain safe and peaceful.

APP/slm

