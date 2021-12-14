UrduPoint.com

Traders' Delegation Meets IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that maintaining conducive atmosphere of law and order in the society and providing compatible environment for business activities was among top priorities of the Punjab police

He said that doors of his office were always open for the business community, adding that in case of any problem or complaint, any businessman could visit his office.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to listen directly the problems of traders' organizations in their districts and ensure priority measures for their redressal. If there was a complaint of harassment of a businessman or trader, strict action would be taken immediately and no negligence or irresponsibility would be tolerated, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the CCPO Lahore to hold regular meetings with business associations of the city and provide them all possible assistance.

The IGP also emphasized upon to improve security and traffic management issues in the major markets of the city through effective supervision.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 12-member delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shah Alam Market Union at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, members of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Union and business personalities apprised the IG Punjab of their problems.

Talking to the representatives of business community, the IG Punjab said that Punjab police were taking steps under an effective strategy to maintain an atmosphere of law and order in the society.

Patrolling hours of Dolphin and other patrol forces in sensitive areas were being enhanced, whereas actionplan had been expedited to curb street crimes, he concluded.

