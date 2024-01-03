Open Menu

Traders Delegation Meets Punjab Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A traders' delegation, led by Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore (Quaid-e-Azam Group) Waqar Ahmad Mian, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

The governor said the business community was playing a key role in socioeconomic development of the country. He said he had frequently been meeting delegations belonging to the business community. He said strengthening of the business community would create employment opportunities in the country.

Governor Balighur Rehman said businesspeople not only feed their families but also become a source of employment for many other families. He said it was commendable that the businesspeople were active in philanthropic work and lending a helping hand to people in need.

He said that the business community came forward and helped people during earthquake, Covid epidemic, and floods.

The trader body representatives informed the governor about various problems they were facing including law and order issues, parking, electric wires, street-lights, etc. The governor promised conveying those problems to the relevant departments for their swift resolution.

The delegation comprised Imran Bashir (patron-in-chief), Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore (Quaid-e-Azam Group), Malik Ijaz (Chief Patron), Nasir, Ahmed Ansari, Salik Ashfaq and Malik Farooq Hafeez and others.

