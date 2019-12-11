(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Raja Bazzar led by Sharjeel Mir met Regional Police Officer RPO Suhail Habeeb Tajik here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Raja Bazzar led by Sharjeel Mir met Regional Police Officer RPO Suhail Habeeb Tajik here on Wednesday.

The RPO assured the delegation that police would provide security to the traders and security of shopping malls would be further improved. He said that every effort would be made to solve problems being faced by the business community.

He said the police would be made people friendly and grievances of the people would be addressed, which is prime task of the force, he added.

The delegation comprised of leading traders of the city including Haji Muhammad Asif, Sheikh Muhammad Naeem, Sajid Suhail, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Amir and Faisal Khan.

The trader's welcomed Suhail Habeeb Tajik who took charge as RPO Rawalpindi and expressed the hope that crimes would be curtailed with his appointment.