Traders Demand Action Against Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Traders demand action against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan, Sharjeel Mir on Wednesday has asked the district administration to launch an integrated operation against encroachments which are not only creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic but also adding cost of doing business.

Talking to APP, Mir said traders of the city markets are facing immense problems owing to encroachments and non availability of parking place in the markets.

He said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes are being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers, he demanded.

The President also demanded to start anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth traffic flow on the congested roads.

He stressed that businessmen community was a major contributor of the national economy and the government must facilitate them for the betterment of the national progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

