Traders demand anti-encroachment drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :City traders on Wednesday demanded of the District Administration to launch a integrated operation against encroachments which are not only creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic but also adding to cost of doing business.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP Said that traders of the city markets are facing immense problems owing to encroachments and non availability of parking place in the markets.

He said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes are being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups.

It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city Markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers, he demanded.

The President also demanded to start anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth traffic flow on the congested roads.

He stressed that businessmen community was a major contributor of the national economy and the government must facilitate them for the betterment of the national progress.