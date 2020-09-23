UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand Anti-encroachment Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Traders demand anti-encroachment drive

City traders on Wednesday demanded of the District Administration to launch a integrated operation against encroachments which are not only creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic but also adding to cost of doing business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :City traders on Wednesday demanded of the District Administration to launch a integrated operation against encroachments which are not only creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic but also adding to cost of doing business.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP Said that traders of the city markets are facing immense problems owing to encroachments and non availability of parking place in the markets.

He said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes are being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups.

It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city Markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers, he demanded.

The President also demanded to start anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth traffic flow on the congested roads.

He stressed that businessmen community was a major contributor of the national economy and the government must facilitate them for the betterment of the national progress.

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Progress Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

42 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

47 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

55 minutes ago

DC inaugurates five wards in PMC

43 seconds ago

Two outlaws held for gas refilling illegally

44 seconds ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Thaparkar ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.