Traders Demand Better Security Arrangements Around Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:23 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Trade bodies of the city on Monday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets areas as Holy month of Ramzan began.

Expressing dissatisfaction over security arrangements made in shopping areas, they said deployment of police personnel was insufficient, compared to the rush of visitors.

General Secretary Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Tahir Taj Bhatti said policemen in plain clothes in markets was indispensable to help check increasing cases of crimes and purse snatching cases.

Besides, he said presence of large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but were involved in illegal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting markets.

President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during the evening hours.

When contacted, the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to people so that customers as well as traders feel a sense of security.

