Traders demand business-friendly policies to strengthen economy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tarjan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique expressed concern about the proposal of closing shops at 6 pm and stated that it would hurt business and create trouble for traders.

In a statement, Khawaja Suleman Siddique stated that the traders were already facing economic issues including low sales, inflation and high prices of electricity. It has become very difficult for traders to manage kitchen items.

He stressed upon the government to provide maximum relief to the traders. The government should reduce prices of electricity, petroleum products, flour, ghee and other items of daily use, said Khawaja Suleman Siddique.

The price hike trend affected the purchasing power of the masses, he maintained. He called for short term and long term policies to strengthen the economy. On this occasion, Sheikh Javed Akhtar, Syed Jafar Ali Shah, Khalid Mahmood Qureshi and many other traders were also present.