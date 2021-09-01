Traders demand change in weekly holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Trade bodies of the city Wednesday demanded the government to reconsider the closing of businesses on Saturday and Sunday and allow the businesses to remain open till 10 pm.

A delegation led by President Traders Association Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and other representatives of various markets of the city met with the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and requested the government to review its notification and made Friday and Saturday weekly holidays.

They said that the corona pandemic had already reduced business activities by more than 50 per cent and in these circumstances, closing shops by 8:00 pm will also destroy the rest of the business activities, leaving the business community penurious and severely damaging the economy.

On the occasion, President Restaurant association Chaudhary Farooq informed the DC that "We have completed the vaccination of all staff of the restaurants in the city, therefore allow us to carry out business activities".

President traders association Shahid Paracha while quoting the DC told APP, that he gave assurance to the traders, efforts would be made for the restoration of weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Muhammad Ali asked the traders to follow business-related SOPs issued by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paracha quoted./395