Traders demand compensation for losses in Urdu bazaar fire incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded compensation from the government for the loss of the businesses and shops at urdu Bazar during a fire one day earlier on April 1.

"Compensation is essential for the survival of the affected traders and revival of destroyed parts of the bazaar," Sharjeel Mir, president Markazi Anjuman Tarjan said here Friday.

Talking to APP, Mir informed nearly 17 shops including decoration, stationery, books and bakery outlets were completely destroyed in the incident.

He estimated the losses, caused by the fire, in the range of Rs 1 billion to Rs 1.2 billion.

He said that it was the biggest fire that the market has ever caught since decades.

The President urged the IECSO to immediately remove the hanging timeworn wires as traders suffered worth million of rupee loss due to incidents of electric short circuits every year because of outdated wires.

"If the government does not come forward to help them, it will become difficult for them to survive under the given circumstances," he added.

Meanwhile, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Nasir Mirza during his visit to Urdu Bazar has asked the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to remove the encroachments from the city areas as they have demanded earlier many times, adding the rescue teams had faced difficulties to reach the affected site in time last day resulting in a huge loss.

He also demanded immediate rehabilitation work of the buildings in dilapidated condition in the area to avoid any happening of such incidents in future.