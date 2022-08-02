UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand Complete Abolishment Of 'fixed Tax' In Power Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Traders demand complete abolishment of 'fixed tax' in power bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :business community termed the government's decision to give relief in tax for shopkeepers who consume less than 150 units of electricity per month as 'insufficient' and asked to completely abolish the 'fixed tax' immediately.

Chairing a joint meeting of traders and industrialists here on Tuesday, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said "Relief in tax for shopkeepers who consume less than 150 units of electricity per month is like a drop in ocean." Therefore, he said"The collection of fixed tax through power bills is unacceptable, which should be completely abolished immediately." Khurshid further stated that traders have already paid 'sales tax', so it would be considered a double taxation, saying that the chamber rejects collection of this levy through power bills.

The meeting was attended by the chamber's senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, Industrialist Associaiton Peshawar (IAP) president Malik Imran Ishaq, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar chairman Shaukat Ali Khan, Anjuman Tajaraan Peshawar president Haji Muhammad Afzal, trader leader Inayat Khan and others.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses, and godowns, the forced system of 'fixed' sale tax on commercial power meters was tantamount to economic-collapse of traders' community, Khurshid said.

Participants of the meeting said "They have already paid 'sales tax' and again collection of 'fixed tax' from Rs3,000 to Rs 20,000 through power bills is completely unjustifiable and unfair." The SCCI's chief said "The frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills is strongly condemnable and unacceptable." The traders' leader asked the government to take back its decision to collect additional taxes on power bills in the name of FPA and others.

He added traders and poor people couldn't afford any new tax, subsequent increase in inflation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Business Poor Imran Khan Mohmand Sale Price Chamber Anjuman Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

1 hour ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

3 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.