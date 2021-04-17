UrduPoint.com
Traders Demand For Allowing Businesses During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

Traders demand for allowing businesses during Ramazan

Traders community urged Sindh government to revoke the notification for limiting the business timings at the earliest and allow all types of businesses to operate at full capacity throughout Ramzaan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Traders community urged Sindh government to revoke the notification for limiting the business timings at the earliest and allow all types of businesses to operate at full capacity throughout Ramzaan.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra, in a statement on Saturday, expressed dismay over Sindh government's decision to allow limited business timings from Sheri to 6:00PM and complete closure of businesses on Saturdays and Sundays.

On behalf of the entire business community of Karachi particularly the small traders and shopkeepers, they urged the Sindh Government through letters as well to avoid imposing such unpopular decisions in peak shopping season.

"We have sent letters to Chief Minister Sindh, Local Govt. Minister, Chief Secretary and Commissioner Karachi and also dropped messages time and again but haven't received any response", said Motiwala.

Government has to come up with some other feasible solution which could save everyone from the pandemic and also ensure zero damage to the poor shopkeepers and small traders who cannot afford any further shocks, he said and assured that business and industrial community was ready to fully comply with all the SOPs as closure would bring greater difficulties and miseries.

It is time when the government should think about extending monetary help to citizens especially the small shopkeepers, Motiwala bemoaned. "It is the finding of our Research Department that many shopkeepers have already gone bankrupt and they are running their businesses in anticipation that this season of Ramzan will pull them out of crises, he added.

Keeping in view the overall situation and grievances of business and industrial community, President KCCI hoped that the Sindh government would look into this serious issue and take steps to save businesses and the economy from further disaster.

