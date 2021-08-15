UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand Heightened Security Measures For Ashura

15th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Recalling the tragedy suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar, President Markazi Anjuman Tarjan Punjab Sharjeel Mir urged the authorities concerned to take stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city on 10th Muharram.

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of city's entry and exit points, deployment of the additional police force and Rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

"We cannot afford any further loss of life and property, it takes years to recover and restore businesses which were put on fire by the angry mob on November 15,2013," he said.

He called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions so that shopkeepers/ traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.

When contacted, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to mourners as well as traders to feel a sense of security.

He said around 6000 to 8000 security personnel would perform their duties to ensure law and order during the holy month while the district administration had imposed a ban on entry of 38 fiery ulemas and Zakarian's in Rawalpindi district.

