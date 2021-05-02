UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand Increased Security Ahead Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Traders demand increased security ahead of Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Sunday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets areas as Eid shopping is gaining momentum with each passing day.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP, said there should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency.

Besides, he said there are a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

Mir informed that in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Capt ®Anwar Ul Haq last day, he asked the DC to give special permission to stallholders related to cosmetic and other women-children items till 11 PM during the last days of Ramzan.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets especially during Iftar time.

When contacted, City Police Officer(CPO)Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security.

He also urged the traders to follow business-related SOPs issued by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./395

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday Market All From Government

Recent Stories

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

22 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

37 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

37 minutes ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

1 hour ago

24,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.