Traders demand increased security around markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Monday demanded of the Rawalpindi district administration to increase security around all markets areas as the Holy month of Ramzan has been started.

Expressing dissatisfaction over security arrangements made in shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel was insufficient, compared to the rush of visitors.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir said policemen in plain clothes in markets were needed to help check increasing cases of dacoities and purse snatching.

Besides, he said, the presence of a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but were involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting markets.

President Raja Bazaar Shahid Ghafoor Paracha also asked the concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during the evening hours.

When contacted, City Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to the shopping public so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security.

