Traders demand issuance of separate HS code for Gur export

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Traders have urged the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Federal board of Revenue to issue a separate HS code for export of Gur (jaggery).

The demand was made by Gur Mandi Association president, Ihsanullah Mohmand during a meeting with President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chamber house on Monday.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice President Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, office bearers of the Gur Mandi Association, Ayub Mohmand, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Tehmas Khan, Muhammad Sakhi, Muhammad Amin, Asif, Amirzada, Sabarzada and others were present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the customs authorities have included Gur (Jaggery) in code with sugar and Brown sugar as Gur (jaggery) is an agro-based organics product cooked widely around sugarcane producing areas across south Asia and Africa from sugarcane juice.

Gur (jaggery) is an item prepared in districts of Charsadda, Mardan and DI Khann and used by rural population and people in Afghanistan due to its organic nature and benefits, it added.

The participants said that 99 per cent of Gur (jaggery) produced in KP is exported to Afghanistan and creating hurdles in hampering its exports to Afghanistan is not only denting already plummeting exports to Afghanistan but also inflicting losses upon its traders through demurrages incurred through block trucks at Torkham due to mistaken inclusion of Gur (jaggery) in the same code with sugar and brown sugar.

The meeting further informed that Pak-Afghan Torkham border was closed down by authorities on May 5 2020 as a precautionary step to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, it said the border was reopened some two week ago but export of Gur has been barred due to the same HS code of sugar and brown sugar, because of which traders have suffered huge financial losses, terming it completely unjust with them.

Therefore, the SCCI chief urged the MoC and FBR to order necessary amendments in Web Based on Custom (WeBoC) software for separation of HS code of Gur (jaggery) from that of Sugar and brown sugar for streamlining export of Gur to Afghanistan.