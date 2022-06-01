Traders demand more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Trade bodies of the city have urged the district administration to build more parking plazas in the city's commercial areas to resolve traffic issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have urged the district administration to build more parking plazas in the city's commercial areas to resolve traffic issues.

President Anjuman Tajran Raja Bazaar Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, while talking to APP, said that the traders were facing great problems due to encroachments and non-availability of parking places in the city markets.

He said that there was only one parking plaza constructed by the district government at Fawara Chowk that could not resolve the issue of parking in the Raja Bazaar. "Some parts of the same plaza had been turned into shelter houses during the previous government, which had worsen the parking issue," he added.

Paracha said that due to the massive traffic jams and encroachments, business community was facing financial loss as many customers reluctant to visit the city markets.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq the other day, the President said that the trader associations had given suggestions to the administration to resolve traffic issues in the city.

Paracha informed that he had asked the DC to visit the city markets and direct the concerned officials to vacate the footpaths occupied by the illegal encroachers. For the purpose, he said, trade representatives would provide all kinds of assistance to the administration.

He said that the business community was the major contributor to the national economy; hence, the government must facilitate the traders and local businessmen so that they could continue supporting the economy.

/395