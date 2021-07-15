Traders demand more security in markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The traders Rawalpindi on Tuesday appealed to the district administration to increase security around all markets for the protection of customers rushing for Eid shopping

"There should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency," said President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir.

Talking to APP, he said there were a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

To a query, he said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan in a meeting had assured him for construction of more parking plaza in the garrison city to resolve traffic jam issues.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also urged the quarters concerned to beef up the security arrangements in markets especially during night hours.

When contacted, City Police Officer(CPO) Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security.

He urged the traders to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs issued by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic.