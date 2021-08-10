Traders demand not to install PoS system on small outlets

City traders on Tuesday demanded the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) to not install automated point-of-sale (PoS) devices and software systems at outlets having 1,000 square feet in size

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :City traders on Tuesday demanded the Federal board of Revenue(FBR) to not install automated point-of-sale (PoS) devices and software systems at outlets having 1,000 square feet in size.

A delegation led by President Traders Welfare Association Punjab met Member Inland Revenue (IR) FBR Dr Ishfaq Ahmed at his office and conveyed their concern over the installation of the PoS system on small traders.

The delegates said that the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the businessmen especially small traders and if PoS was imposed on traders having 1000 sft shop size they would be unable to run their businesses.

They told the member IR that it was decided in the previous meetings with FBR that PoS would be imposed on big retailers located at luxurious shopping malls and retail chains instead of imposing on small retailers.

On the occasion, Dr Ishfaq Ahmed said that FBR made policies to broaden the tax net, not to harass the businessmen.

He directed the Chief Commissioner Income-tax Rawalpindi to listen to the problems of the traders and resolved it on priority, the president quoted the Member IR as saying while talking to APP.

