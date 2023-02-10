UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand One Time Checking, Examination Of Vehicles-laden With Export Cargo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Traders and manufactures, dealing with exports, have urged the authorities concerned to carry out one-time checking and examination of vehicles-laden with export cargo instead of multiple inspections to avoid huge financial losses and bring swiftness in the clearing process.

The issue was taken up by a businessmen delegation led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Commander, Brig Abdul Manan here at the regional office of the ANF, said a press release issued on Friday.

The delegation was comprising of President Frontier Customs Clearing Agents Association (FCCA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former senior vice president of the SCCI Engineer Saad Zahid, senior member Khalid Shehzad, Dr Muqbool Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Asif Khan, Mazharul Haq, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Khalid Sultan Khawaja and others.

Regional Director ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Incharge Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Aza Khel Dry Port, IT Branch, DDR Branch Karachi port, and Incharge Investigation Cell were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ishaq informed the Commander Brig Abdul Manan, senior officials of ANF and the participants of the meeting regarding grievances and reservations of business community regarding multiple checking, scrutiny and examination of export-laden cargo consignments causing wastage of time besides slowing down of the clearance process.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that huge financial losses were being inflicted to the traders owing to multiple times checking and scrutiny of export cargo. He demanded an end to the practice of re-examination after clearing of export cargo at Peshawar Dry Port.

Saad Khan Zahid told the meeting about the problems faced by the industrialists due to multiple checking and examination of the export cargo and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

The SCCI President thanked the senior officials of the ANF for keenly listening to issues of the traders' community and giving assurance for all those issues which had fallen into jurisdictions and ambit of the anti-narcotics force.

Ishaq appreciated the ANF for always playing a pivotal role in facilitating traders and resolving their issues on priority grounds and providing maximum relief to the community.

Brig Abdul Manan said the ANF is fully committed to facilitating businesses, trade and exports at every level.

He said that they were available to the business community whenever they could approach them. He assured for prompt resolving of all those issues of the traders which had fallen in their respective domain.

