Traders Demand Patrolling In City Markets

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

Trader bodies of the city on Wednesday demanded to increase security around all markets areas as the business community was feeling insecure due to successive attempts of robberies in the shopping areas

Acting President Traders Welfare Association, Pakistan Sharjeel Mir, while congratulating newly appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail as Rawalpindi police chief here at his office, has expressed concern on ever-increasing encroachments on roads.

He demanded that the City Traffic Police remove illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams affecting their business.

Mir said due to lack of parking space, many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments, and traffic stuck ups.

Talking to APP, Mir quoted the CPO as saying that Athar Ismail assured us while acknowledging the legitimacy of our concerns that traders problems would be addressed and they would be taken on board regarding law and order and traffic issues.

Zahid Bakhtawari, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Sheikh Shabbir, Asif Akram, Chaudhry Tanveer Aslam, Sheikh Sohail, Nawaz Khan, Faisal Abbasi, Sheikh Naeem, Usman and others were included in the delegation.

