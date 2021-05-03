Traders demand relaxation in timings for business

Business community of Rawalpindi Monday demanded an extension in business hours as shopping for Eid is gaining momentum with each passing day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Business community of Rawalpindi Monday demanded an extension in business hours as shopping for Eid is gaining momentum with each passing day.

A delegation led by President Traders Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir met with Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq and requested the government to review its notification for closure of businesses from May 8 to 16.

Mir proposed that trading activities should be allowed with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

Mir quoting the DC said that COVID-19 cases were rising on a large scale and 10 people lost their lives during the last 24 hours, which was an alarming situation.

"People were continuously violating SOPs at public places resulting increase in the number of cases, adding govt can not take the risk to play with the lives of people, "the DC said.

Anwar asked the traders to cooperate with the govt in its efforts to curb the spread of the virus, Mir quoted.