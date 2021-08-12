Traders demand reopening of Deans Trade Center

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The shopkeepers and businessmen on Thursday demanded reopening of the city's big business mall, the Dean Trade Center located at Saddar Road in Cantonment area that was sealed some two weeks ago after a killing incident of two tenants.

Talking to media, the traders said that Deans Trade Center was sealed by the police some two weeks ago and around 3600 shops including NADRA Center, banks and private offices located at the Center were closed since then.

The traders said that the killing of two youth in the Center was much condemnable and to show solidarity with the bereaved families, they had observed one week mourning and kept their business closed.

In spite of sealing the crime scene, they said that sealing the whole trade center was totally unjust.

They said, now when the main accused has surrendered before the police, sealing of the entire trade center was tantamount to their economical assassination. The case of double murder was under trial in the court and there was no justification for sealing the Deans Trade Center. Giving the incident a linguistic color was deplorable, the traders said and demanded early reopening of the trade center so that they could restart their businesses.

The Deans Trade Center was sealed by the police after two youths were killed during a clash over payment of electricity bills issue.

