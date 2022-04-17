Traders demand security as Eid shopping gains momentum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded that the Rawalpindi district administration increase security around all markets areas as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel was insufficient as compared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there.

President of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said there should be police officers in plain clothes present in vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency.

Besides, he said, many beggars apparently seek alms but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

President of Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during nighttime.

When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO) Umer Saeed Malik assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers and traders could feel a sense of security.

He said that traffic police had also deputed wardens in all city shopping centres for the smooth flow of traffic.

