Traders demand security as Eid shopping picks up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded the Rawalpindi district administration to upsurge security around all market areas as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel was insufficient compared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there. President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said police officers in plain clothes should be in susceptible areas and ready to respond with a single whistle in an emergency.

Besides, he said many beggars seemingly seek money but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during night-time. When contacted, City Police Officer(CPO)Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers and traders could feel a sense of security.

He said that traffic police had also deputed wardens in all city shopping centres to smooth traffic flow.