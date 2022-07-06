UrduPoint.com

Traders Demand Security As Eid Shopping Picks Up

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Traders demand security as Eid shopping picks up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded the Rawalpindi district administration to upsurge security around all market areas as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel was insufficient compared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there. President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said police officers in plain clothes should be in susceptible areas and ready to respond with a single whistle in an emergency.

Besides, he said many beggars seemingly seek money but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during night-time. When contacted, City Police Officer(CPO)Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari assured that foolproof security arrangements were being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers and traders could feel a sense of security.

He said that traffic police had also deputed wardens in all city shopping centres to smooth traffic flow./395

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Money Criminals Market All From

Recent Stories

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.