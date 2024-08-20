Open Menu

Traders Demand Strict Security On Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Traders demand strict security on Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer Plaza in 2013 on Ashura day, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of federal and provincial governments and the heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures to ensure peace and security in the city on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer Plaza in 2013 on Ashura day, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of Federal and provincial governments and the heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures to ensure peace and security in the city on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of the city’s entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all Chehlum processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

He further called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Chehlum processions so that shopkeepers/traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.

/395

Related Topics

Police Business Anjuman Market All Muharram

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan