Traders Demand Strict Security On Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Recalling the disaster suffered by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer Plaza in 2013 on Ashura day, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of Federal and provincial governments and the heads of law enforcing agencies to take stringent security measures to ensure peace and security in the city on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by intensifying snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of the city’s entry and exit points, deployment of additional police force, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all Chehlum processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.
He further called for taking the business community into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Chehlum processions so that shopkeepers/traders could adhere to the security plan and schedule their business activities accordingly.
