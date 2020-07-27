UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Demand To Allow The Businesses To Work During Eid Days

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:49 PM

Traders demand to allow the businesses to work during Eid days

City traders on Monday demanded the Government of Punjab to allow the businesses to work during Eid Ul Azha days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City traders on Monday demanded the Government of Punjab to allow the businesses to work during Eid Ul Azha days.

Addressing a press conference, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik said that traders had faced a huge crisis due to coronavirus outbreak amid lock-down and the announced lockdown for 9 days by the Punjab government from July 28 to August 5, would create more financial troubles for small traders.

He said, "We cooperated with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous months," urging the government to review the decision of imposing 9 days lockdown in the province.

He suggested that the government should consult the business community regarding implementation of SOP"s.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government on Monday has issued a notification markets in the province will close from midnight tonight till August 5 to avoid the spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Chamber July August Market Commerce From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal s ..

51 seconds ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.