Traders demand to allow the businesses to work during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City traders on Monday demanded the Government of Punjab to allow the businesses to work during Eid Ul Azha days.

Addressing a press conference, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik said that traders had faced a huge crisis due to coronavirus outbreak amid lock-down and the announced lockdown for 9 days by the Punjab government from July 28 to August 5, would create more financial troubles for small traders.

He said, "We cooperated with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous months," urging the government to review the decision of imposing 9 days lockdown in the province.

He suggested that the government should consult the business community regarding implementation of SOP"s.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government on Monday has issued a notification markets in the province will close from midnight tonight till August 5 to avoid the spread of coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha.