Traders Demand To Be Taken Up With Higher Authorities: PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

Traders demand to be taken up with higher authorities: PTI leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Tahir Malik on Sunday said that the demands of traders would be taken up with higher authorites.

He state this while a meeting with President, All City Tajir Ittehad, Hakeem Shah; Chairman, City Tajir Ittehad, Shaikh Mohammed Alam; President, Bolton Market, Rafique Jadoon and President Saraafa Tajir Ittehad, Shaikir, according to a press release here.

The traders informed the PTI leader of their reservations and said that they wanted to open their businesses.

The PTI leader on the occasion assured of his commitment to resolve their issues.

