Traders demand to change old electric transformers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :City traders have urged the Islamabad Electric Supply Company(IESCO) to replace the old electric transformers installed in the commercial areas.

President Traders Welfare Association, Rawalpindi Sharjil Mir told APP that during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IESCO Dr Engineer Amjad Khan, he urged the CEO that electric transformers installed in the city areas were outdated and often meltdown due to heat during the summer season.

He said that traders had also suffered huge losses due to fire incidents. Mir said he also apprised the IESCO chief about the loadshedding the whole day in the name of maintenance. He quoted the IESCO Chief Muahammd Amjad saying that electric wires would be maintained from 7 AM to 11 AM while old transformers and worn out wires would also be replaced to facilitate city traders.

