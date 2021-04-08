Traders demand to eliminate encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City traders have expressed concern about ever-increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the district administration to remove these illegal encroachments to end recurrent traffic jams which were affecting their business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :City traders have expressed concern about ever-increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the district administration to remove these illegal encroachments to end recurrent traffic jams which were affecting their business.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir led by a delegation met Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq here Thursday and conveyed their concerns regarding growing encroachments in the markets.

He said illegal car parking is common even in the presence of traffic cops, creating a massive traffic jam and also causing accidents. Mir said recently due to encroachments the rescue operation could not be carried out in time at the urdu bazaar in which 15 to 17 shops were burnt to ashes.

He said owing to the lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups.

"It is need of the hour to construct parking plazas for city markets at the earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers", he demanded.

The DC acknowledging the veracity of the trader's complaints assured that no one is allowed to occupy state land illegally and all illicitly raised houses and shops would be removed.