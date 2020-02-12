UrduPoint.com
Traders Demand To End Encroachments, Shift Markets In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

Trade bodies of the city on Wednesday urged the government to shift wholesale markets from city to ease traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Trade bodies of the city on Wednesday urged the government to shift wholesale markets from city to ease traffic congestion.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir led delegation met Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq and conveyed their concerns regarding growing encroachments in the markets. He said that illegal car parking was common even in presence of traffic wardens, creating traffic jams and also causing accidents.

Mir said that due to lack of parking space, many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments and traffic jams.

The President asked the DC to call the traders meeting and prepare the price list with the consultation of the trade bodies.

He also demanded to take the trade bodies into confidence about shifting of markets at Ring road.

Mir expressed hope that the present government would look into traders problems on priority.

The DC acknowledging the veracity of the traders complaints assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

