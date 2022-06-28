Traders demand to exempt bakeries from the closure list

UrduPoint.com

Trade bodies of the city have demanded the exclusion of bakeries and sweet shops from the closure list of businesses at 9 pm issued by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded the exclusion of bakeries and sweet shops from the closure list of businesses at 9 pm issued by the Punjab government.

President Anjuman Tajran, Punjab Sharjil Mir, while talking to APP, said during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, he had asked the administration to allow the bakery and sweet shops to run their businesses till midnight.

He said that bakery shops sell baked products, including bread, snacks, eggs, milk and others that were part of the regular diet and were ready-to-eat items.

"If the shops selling these items remain shut early, especially during this hot and humid season, it will not only create problems for consumers, but there was a risk of their rotten."Mir informed that the DC acknowledged the bakery and sweet shop owners' problems and assured them that their suggestion would be sent to the Punjab government for resolution./395

